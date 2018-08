Internacional de Porto Alegre's Rodrigo Moledo (C-upper) in action against Flamengo striker Paolo Guerrero (C-lower) during the Brazilian Championship match played on May 6, 2018, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

Internacional de Porto Alegre edged Atletico Mineiro 1-0, climbing into third place in the Brazilian league standings.

In the last match of the Brazilian Championship's 17th round of play, Inter prevailed Monday at Belo Horizonte's Independencia Stadium on a goal scored by Edenilson.