Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday that it is likely that the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match against Barcelona will be easier without the Catalan team's injured superstar, Lionel Messi, playing against the Nerazzurri.

Messi is set to be out for three weeks after suffering a right arm injury during Barça's 4-2 La Liga win over Sevilla on Saturday, while Inter will be hosted by Barcelona on Wednesday.