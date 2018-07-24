Internacional's Rodrigo Moledo (C-Upper) fights for the ball with Flamengo striker Paolo Guerrero (C-Lower) during the Brazilian league match played on May 6, 2018, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

Porto Alegre-based Internacional edged Ceara 1-0 in the last match of the 14th round of Brazilian soccer league play, grabbing third place in the tournament.

William Pottker scored for Inter in the 76th minute of Monday's match.