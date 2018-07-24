Porto Alegre-based Internacional edged Ceara 1-0 in the last match of the 14th round of Brazilian soccer league play, grabbing third place in the tournament.
William Pottker scored for Inter in the 76th minute of Monday's match.
Internacional's Rodrigo Moledo (C-Upper) fights for the ball with Flamengo striker Paolo Guerrero (C-Lower) during the Brazilian league match played on May 6, 2018, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão
