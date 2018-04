Torino's players celebrate their win at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Inter at Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Iago Falque (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Inter at Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Adem Ljajic (R) scores the goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Inter at Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Inter Milan on Sunday was defeated 1-0 against Torino in the 31st round of Serie A, putting it in danger of losing fourth place and with it qualification for the next edition of the Champions League.

This was Inter Milan's first away defeat against Torino in 24 years, and deprived Inter a jump to third place, held by Roma with 60 points.