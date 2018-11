Inter's midfielder Borja Valero and Inter's forward Matteo Politano after 1-1 during the Italian Serie A soccer match pitting Atalanta vs Inter at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta's Hans Hateboer scores the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match pitting Atalanta vs Inter at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti scores the goal 3-1 and jubilates during the Italian Serie A soccer pitting Atalanta vs Inter at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta trounced visiting Inter Milan 4-1 on Sunday in Serie A action, a stunning reversal of fortune that came just days after Inter tied 1-1 against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Netherlands midfielder Hans Hateboer put Atalanta on the scoreboard just eight minutes into the match, as he connected a low cross from German winger Robin Gosens.