Inter Milan's head coach Luciano Spalletti (R) gives the ball to Brazilian defender Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid during the International Champions Cup match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Inter Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez (R) celebrates after scoring against Atletico de Madrid during the International Champions Cup match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Atletico Madrid's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (R) escapes from Danilo D'Ambrosio of Inter Milan during the International Champions Cup match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Atletico Madrid will prepare for next week's UEFA Super Cup clash with rivals Real Madrid with more doubts than certainties, after losing 1-0 Saturday against Inter Milan in the final match of the International Champions Cup.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, who was close to being signed by Atletico earlier this year but who opted to play for Inter Milan, scored the winning goal, with a spectacular scissor kick in the 31st minute, stunning the home side at Wanda Metropolitano.