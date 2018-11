Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti on Monday said the second leg of his UEFA Champions League group stage duel with Barcelona will reveal if his squad can take on the best teams in the world.

The Italian coach also hinted that he may deploy injured midfielder Radja Nainggolan during Tuesday's match, who was sidelined for two weeks due to a sprained ankle but took the field in the last minutes of Saturday's 5-0 Serie A rout of Genoa.