Inter Milan's Matias Vecino (C) scores a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during a Group B Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane (in white) goes for the ball as Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic looks on during a Group B Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Inter Milan players celebrate a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during a Group B Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

A pair of goals in the last five minutes gave Inter Milan a 2-1 comeback victory against Tottenham Hotspur here Tuesday in the 2018-2019 Champions League opener.

With just one win in their first four Serie A matches, Inter were badly in need of a positive result in front of the 70,000 spectators who packed the stands at Milan's San Siro for the return of Champions League soccer after an absence of six years.