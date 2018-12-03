A goal by Argentine Mauro Icardi was not enough for Inter Milan to beat Roma on Sunday who, wounded after the Champions League defeat against Real Madrid, played a brave match and drew 2-2 in Italy's Serie A thanks to a penalty goal from Serbian Aleksandar Kolarov.
Roma attacked Inter Milan with character and was about to get ahead in the 26th minute after a spectacular combination between the Czech Patrick Schick and Alessandro Florenzi. The Romanian forward offered a high-heeled assist to the Italian, whose shot inside the area was repelled by the post.