Inter Milan has signed Romelu Lukaku on a five-season contract, the team announced on Thursday.
The 26-year-old's move from Manchester United came on the transfer deadline day of English soccer.
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku greets fans outside the Coni building in Milan, Italy, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DUILIO PIAGGESI
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku (up) greets fans outside the Coni building in Milan, Italy, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DUILIO PIAGGESI
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is cheered by Inter fans outside the Coni building in Milan, Italy, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DUILIO PIAGGESI
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (L) and Inter's head coach Antonio Conte (R) react after the International Champions Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Inter Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON
Inter Milan has signed Romelu Lukaku on a five-season contract, the team announced on Thursday.
The 26-year-old's move from Manchester United came on the transfer deadline day of English soccer.