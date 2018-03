Inter's striker Mauro Icardi prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Benevento Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, Feb 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is fully recovered from his injury and ready to lead Inter Milan in the Serie A derby against AC Milan, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti announced on Saturday.

Icardi was injured in a practice session on Jan. 31 and missed the Inter's last four games, but had been training normally for several days and was ready to play in Sunday's duel at San Siro stadium.