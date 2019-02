Inter's Mauro Icardi reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma vs FC Inter at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Inter Milan on Wednesday stripped Argentina striker Mauro Icardi of the captain's armband, which has now been given to Slovenia goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Icardi, whose contract expires in 2021, has been in tough negotiations over his contract extension that involved his wife and agent, Wanda Nara.