Inter players celebrate after defeating AC Milan in Coppa Italia semifinal at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

AC Milan's Franck Kessie (C) battles Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic during the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter's Nicolo Barella (L) vies for the ball with AC Milan's Rafael Leao during the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter's Lautaro Martinez beats AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

Lautaro Martinez had a double Tuesday to lead Inter 3-0 over AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal and set up a clash between the Nerazzurri and either holders Juventus or Fiorentina.

Last month's first leg at the San Siro, the clubs' shared home, ended 0-0, but Martinez needed just 4 minutes to open the scoring in the latest installment of the derby, beating Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a header from the near post.