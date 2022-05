Juventus striker Alvaro Morata (No. 9) celebrates after a goal against Inter Milan during the Coppa Italia final at Olimpico stadium in Rome on 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in action against Inter during the Coppa Italia final at Olimpico stadium in Rome on 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Inter's Ivan Perisic converts a penalty against Juventus during the Coppa Italia final at Olimpico stadium in Rome on 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

Lautaro Martinez (R) holds up the trophy after Inter Milan beat Juventus in the Coppa Italia final at Olimpico stadium in Rome on 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Ivan Perisic was the hero Wednesday as Inter Milan hoisted the Coppa Italia trophy for the first time since 2011 after a 4-2 extra-time triumph over holders Juventus in Wednesday's final at Olimpico stadium in Rome.

The Coppa win follows their triumph against Juve in the Italian Supercoppa and the triple remains a real prospect for the Nerazzurri, who trail Serie A leaders AC Milan by just 2 points with two games left.