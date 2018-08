Defensor Sporting's Cardacio (lower) in action against Fluminense's Ayrton (upper) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on Aug. 2, 2018, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

Porto Alegre-based Internacional rolled to a 3-0 road win over Fluminense, retaining its hold on third place in the Brazilian league and wrapping up the eighth round of Brazilian Championship play.

Internacional pulled off the big win against Fluminense on Monday at Rio de Janeiro's Macarana Stadium, thanks to goals by Uruguayan strikers Nico Lopez, who scored twice, and Jonatan Alvez, who nailed the club's third goal of the match.