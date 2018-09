Jael (L) y Geromel from Gremio fight for the ball with Rodrigo Braña of Estudiantes Aug. 28 2018, at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Silvio Avila

Internacional will aim to hold on to the top spot in the Brazilian soccer league standings when it takes on crosstown rival Gremio in Matchday 24 of 38 action this weekend.

Inter (46 points) competed last season in the second division and has been the surprise team this year, while Gremio is the reigning champion of Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition.