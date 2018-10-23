The soccer player Gabriel Barbosa , Gabigol from Brazil July 19, 2016, training at the Granja Comary, hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA- EFE FILE / Marcelo Sayão

Porto Alegre-based Internacional played to a 2-2 tie with Santos in the Brazilian league.

Santos managed to stay in Monday's match thanks to a standout performance by forward Gabriel Barbosa Almeida, better known as "Gabigol."