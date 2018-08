Flamengo striker Paolo Guerrero in action against Sao Paulo on July 18, 2018, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

Internacional beat Parana 1-0 over the weekend without newly signed Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero.

Thanks to Sunday's win, Inter moved ahead of Flamengo, which lost in the 19th round of the Brazilian League, while Santos moved out of last place and Sao Paulo increased its lead at the top of the standings.