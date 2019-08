Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Juventus FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the National Stadium in Singapore, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac (L) in action against Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez (R) during the first half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, USA, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

(L-R) Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, Koke, Diego Costa, Thomas Lemar and Saul Niguez celebrate a penalty kick goal by Costa during the second half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match against Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Fans cheer before the start of the AC Milan and Benfica International Champions Cup match held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

AC Milan forward Hakan Calhanoglu (L) gets around Benfica midfielder Rafa Silva (R) during the first half of their International Champions Cup match held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

A total of 12 soccer teams will take part in the 2019 International Champions Cup, a friendly tournament that serves as a preseason opener ending on 10 August.

This year the soccer competition hosts a dozen teams, a format that ICC organizers intend to repeat in future editions.