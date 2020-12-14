A handout photo made available by Seven Summit Treks shows the group of the K2 winter expedition team lead by Chhang Dawa Sherpa (C, 1st row) standing for a group photo in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Seven Summit Treks/HAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A group of 55 mountaineers from different countries is all set to kick off an expedition to try and meet the last major challenge in mountaineering: climb world's second biggest peak Mount K2 (8,611 meters, 28251 feet) in winter.