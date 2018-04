Iranian and US competitors hold their National Flag during the opening ceremony of the third International Horseback Archery Championship, in Amman, Jordan, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Jordanian Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the third International Horseback Archery Championship, in Amman, Jordan, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

French competitor Thierry Descamps gesture before shooting an arrow during the third International Horseback Archery Championship, in Amman, Jordan, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The third edition of the International Horseback Archery Championship kicked off with an opening ceremony in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday, an epa photojournalist reported.

Held under the patronage of King Abdullah II, the Al-Faris Championship attracts 46 competitors from over 20 different countries.