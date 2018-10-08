The president of the Argentine Olympic Committee, Gerardo Werthein, speaks at the opening of the 133rd meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Buenos Aires on Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

The head of the Buenos Aires municipal government, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, speaks at the opening of the 133rd meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Buenos Aires on Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

(l. to r.) The Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch, Belgium's Jacques Rogge, IOC President Thomas Bach of Germany,the Belgian Christophe De Kepper, Ugur Erdener of Turkey and China's Yu Zaiqing take part in the opening of the 133rd meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Buenos Aires on Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) began its 133rd meeting this Monday in Buenos Aires, with a session in which its members will decide on the host country of the next Summer Youth Olympic Games, to be held in Africa, but which started off with some very positive remarks about the current summer games being held in the Argentine capital.

IOC President Thomas Bach of Germany opened the meeting at a Buenos Aires hotel by commenting on the "great beginning" of the 2018 Youth Olympics that was attended by a crowd of some 200,000 people, according to the organization, and was "overwhelming in both quantity and quality."