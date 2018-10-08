The International Olympic Committee (IOC) began its 133rd meeting this Monday in Buenos Aires, with a session in which its members will decide on the host country of the next Summer Youth Olympic Games, to be held in Africa, but which started off with some very positive remarks about the current summer games being held in the Argentine capital.
IOC President Thomas Bach of Germany opened the meeting at a Buenos Aires hotel by commenting on the "great beginning" of the 2018 Youth Olympics that was attended by a crowd of some 200,000 people, according to the organization, and was "overwhelming in both quantity and quality."