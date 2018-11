Photo taken on July 11, 2018 (Bogota, Colombia): The rivalry between Argentina's most iconic soccer clubs, Boca Junior and River Plate, remains as intense as ever more than a century after the first official match between the two Buenos Aires sides. EPA/EFE/FILE/Leo La Valle.

The rivalry between Argentina's most iconic soccer clubs, Boca Junior and River Plate, remains as intense as ever more than a century after the first official match between the two Buenos Aires sides.

Both institutions were born in the gritty waterfront neighborhood of La Boca, home to the port that received the vast majority of the immigrants who flocked to Argentina in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.