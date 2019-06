International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FABRICE COFFRINI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) inaugurated its new headquarters Sunday in the Swiss city of Lausanne, marking the organization's 125th anniversary.

Olympic House, designed by Danish architecture studio 3XN and overlooking Lake Geneva, will bring all IOC employees under one roof. Previously, IOC staff worked at four locations in Lausanne.