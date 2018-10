Thomas Bach (c) from Germany, next to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Carlos Padilla (L), and the honorary COI member, Olegario Vázquez Raña (R), Sept.27, 2018, at a press conference in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA- EFE/José Méndez

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began a two-day meeting here Wednesday with a focus on reform efforts and plans for future games.

The first session included discussion of the battle against doping, while the main business on Thursday will be reviewing bids from cities seeking to host the 2026 Winter Games.