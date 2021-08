Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus reacts after winning the women's 100m race of the Dynamic New Athletics final at the Minsk 2019 European Games in the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Tuesday that it is investigating the conditions under which Belarus allegedly tried to force sprinter Krystsina Tsymanouskaya to return to the country.

The 24-year-old on Sunday sought protection from police at Haneda Airport in Tokyo after, she said, team officials had removed her from Tokyo 2020 and transferred her to the airport.