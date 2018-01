International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (C) holds up the mascot of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the white tiger Soohorang, at Jinbu Station in the town of PyeongChang, the venue for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (C) of Germany poses for a group photo with South Korean athletes in the alpine town of Pyeongchang, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The International Olympic Committee president arrived in South Korea on Tuesday to review the final preparations for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

Photos provided by epa showed Thomas Bach arriving at Incheon International Airport, from where he took a high-speed train to PyeongChang.