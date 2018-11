The Main Stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen under construction during media briefing in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018, almost half of the 36-month construction period. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe smiles during a cabinet meeting on Tokyo's successful bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics after returning from Buenos Aires, at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 10, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ITSUO INOUYE / POOL

The president of the International Olympic Committee and the prime minister of Japan leader visited a venue in Japan's Fukushima set to host competitions of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games, the IOC said in a statement on Sunday.

The IOC's Thomas Bach met Shinzo Abe and athletes of the region - which was severely affected by the Mar. 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami - during his visit on Saturday.