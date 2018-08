The Olympic Rings logo and name (in French) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) photographed at the opening of the International Olympic Committee executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on July 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday provisionally lifted the suspension imposed on the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) in recognition of the progress the Gulf country's committee has made in reforming its practices.

The KOC was suspended on Oct. 27, 2015, over government interference.