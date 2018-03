An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) meeting with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee during his visit to Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The president of the International Olympic Committee met the North Korean leader and told him that the IOC would help North Korea prepare for its participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Thomas Bach made the offer on Friday when he met Kim Jong-un during a three-day visit to North Korea that was set to end Saturday.