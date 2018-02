The Olympic Rings logo and name (in French) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) photographed at the opening of the International Olympic Committee executive board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Switzerland, Jul. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

A man walks past the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee at its headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided not to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee for the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the IOC said in a statement on Sunday.

"No delegation of the ROC will have taken part in these Olympic Winter Games," the IOC said in a statement.