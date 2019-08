Hiraku Misawa of Japan reacts in the finish area during the men Alpine Skiing downhill Standing race in the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Winter Paralympics 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, 10 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDRA WEY

IPC deputy head says Tokyo to set new standards for Paralympics

International Parlaympic Committee vice president Duane Kale said on Sunday that the Japanese capital would set new standards for the games when Tokyo hosts the next Paralympics in 2020.

He, however, also admitted in an interview with EFE that challenges remain for the event with less than a year to go.