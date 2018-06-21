A day after their national team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Spain, female Iranian fans were on Thursday still relishing the feeling of having been allowed to enter a major soccer stadium for the first time in four decades, an activity they had hitherto been barred from participating in within their conservative and theocratic Asian nation.

Iranian women had on Wednesday night painted their faces with the red, white and green of the national flag and made history by streaming into Tehran's enormous 100,000-capacity Azadi stadium to watch a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup face-off pitting their squad against the Spaniards in the Russian city of Kazan, as documented by an efe-epa journalist present.