Photographers take pictures as Iranian women - most of them family of players, federation employees and relatives, cheer as are allowed for the first time to take part at the friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 16 October 2018. Iranian women are not allowed to take part in the stadiums for soccer matches but this is the first time that the authorities smoothly changed this rule. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian women - most of them family of players, federation employees and relatives, cheer as are allowed for the first time to take part at the friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 16 October 2018. Iranian women are not allowed to take part in the stadiums for soccer matches but this is the first time that the authorities smoothly changed this rule. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's Sadegh Mpharami (R) in action against Bolivia Jose Sagredo (L) during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh (L) in action against Bolivia' Rudy Cardoso (R) during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian women - most of them family of players, federation employees and relatives, arrive as they are allowed for the first time to take part at a friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 16 October 2018. Iranian women are not allowed to take part in the stadiums for soccer matches but this is the first time that the authorities smoothly changed this rule. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The Iranian national soccer team beat Bolivia 2-1 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Tuesday, and Iranian women were allowed to watch the match in the stadium for the first time.

Iranian female soccer fans fought for and were allowed to watch their country's team perform during live screening in the Azadi stadium at the FIFA World Cup in June, but this was the first time they watched a game there.