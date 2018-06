Iran coach Carlos Queiroz (R) hands the ball to Spanish defender Dani Carvajal during a Group B World Cup match on Wednesday, June 20, in Kazan Russia. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz (L) and player Pejman Montazeri react to the team's 1-0 loss to Spain in a Group B World Cup match on Wednesday, June 20, in Kazan, Russia. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Iran national coach Carlos Queiroz praised his team's performance in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Spain and blamed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for denying the Asian side a draw.

"For me, VAR comes a little late and it's a shame it hadn't arrived in South Africa to disallow (David) Villa's goal against Portugal," he said, recalling the match that saw Spain eliminate the Portuguese from the 2010 World Cup.