Iranian goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand (L) and teammate Roozbeh Cheshmi react after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B soccer match against Morocco in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE file/GEORGI LICOVSKI EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iran defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi is due to miss his national team's upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash with Spain - their second of the tournament - after he sustained a muscle injury during a training session, the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) announced on Monday.

The FFIRI said Cheshmi, one of Iran's key players, was injured on Sunday during a practice led by the team's Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz in the Russian capital Moscow.