Iran's head coach Carlos Queiros (C) reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena Saransk, in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iranian fans react after their team scored a goal as they watch on tv the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Iran in an Iranian restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Thousands of Iranian women and men cheer at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran, 25 June 2018, as they attend the public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Iran and Portugal played in Saransk, Russia. EPA-EFE/STR

Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R) of Portugal receives the yellow card from referee Enrique Caceres during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Players of Portugal and Iran wait while referee Enrique Caceres consults the video assistant referee (VAR) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena Saransk, in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iran's national soccer team coach, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, on Monday was critical of the video assistant referee (VAR) despite his team earning a 1-1 draw in their match against Portugal, thanks to a penalty awarded because of the system.

"I have to be careful because FIFA is here," the coach joked before speaking of other incidents such as the first penalty, which was in favor of Portugal.