Esteghlal's Darush Shojaian (C) in action against Al-Rayyan Musa Haroon (R) during the AFC Champions League soccer match between Esteghlal FC and Al-Rayyan SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Esteghlal's Server Djeparov celebrates after scoring during the AFC Champions League soccer match between Esteghlal FC and Al-Rayyan SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Esteghlal's Server Djeparov (R) celebrates after scoring during the AFC Champions League soccer match between Esteghlal FC and Al-Rayyan SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Esteghlal's Farshid Esmaeili (L) in action against Al-Rayyan Musa Haroon (R) during the AFC Champions League soccer match between Esteghlal FC and Al-Rayyan SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Esteghlal's Goal keeper Hossein Hosseini (C) in action against Al-Rayyan Andres Quintana (2-L) during the AFC Champions League soccer match between Esteghlal FC and Al-Rayyan SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Esteghlal's Vorya Ghafuri (L) celebrates after scoring during the AFC Champions League soccer match between Esteghlal FC and Al-Rayyan SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Esteghlal defeated Qatar's Al Rayyan 2-0 here Monday to punch their ticket for the knockout stage of the 2018 Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on its Web site.

The Match Day 5 contest at Tehran's Azadi Stadium was for the top spot in Group D.