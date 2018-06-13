Australian referee Peter Green (C) shows a red card to Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi (obscured) during the FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and Iran at Sangam World Cup stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi (L) argues with Australian referee Peter Green (R) after being sent off during the FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and Iran at Sangam World Cup stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Iran's national team on Wednesday was preparing for their opening World Cup game without their star defensive midfielder, Saeid Ezatolahi, who is serving two-game ban.

Iran take on Morocco in their first Group B match on Friday.