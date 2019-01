Players of Iraq greet their fans after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iran and Iraq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Fans of Iraq attend the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iran and Iraq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Fans of Iran attend the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iran and Iraq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Roozbeh Cheshmi (L) of Iran in action against Humam Tareq Faraj (R) of Iraq during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iran and Iraq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Iran's national soccer team Wednesday secured the top spot in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D after its goalless draw with Iraq; the Iraqis won second place, while Vietnam came in the third spot after claiming a 2-0 win over debutant Yemen.

Iran secured the group's first place with seven points – obtained through two wins and one tie – ahead of second-placed Iraq on goal differential, as both teams have stamped their tickets for the tournament's upcoming round of 16.