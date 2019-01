Vorya Ghafouri (R) of Iran in action against Doan Van Hau of Vietnam during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group D soccer match between Vietnam and Iran in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Doan Van Hau (L) of Vietnam in action against Seyed Ashkan Dejagah (C) of Iran during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group D soccer match between Vietnam and Iran in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Sardar Azmoun (R) of Iran celebrates scoring during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group D soccer match between Vietnam and Iran in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Iran defeated Vietnam 2-0 in their second 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D contest held at Al Nahyan Stadium in the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

With its second group-stage victory, Iran holds the group's top spot with six points, securing its berth in the knockout stage.