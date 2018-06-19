Iranians proudly sported their team's colors and created an atmosphere in Kazan, the Russian city that is to host the nation's next World Cup game against Spain, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Tuesday.

Iran made it through its opening game against Morocco thanks to an own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz and was currently atop Group B, although Wednesday's evening tie with Spain looked to be the first of two remaining challenges standing in the way of an ascent into the knockout stages, the other being a final match against Portugal.