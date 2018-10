Denmark'Äôs Martin Braithwaite gets away from Ireland'Äôs Harry Arter during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark vs Ireland in Dublin, Ireland, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Aidan Crawley

Tempers flare between Ireland's Jams McClean and Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark vs Ireland in Dublin, Ireland, 13 October 2018. EPA/Aidan Crawley

Denmark's Thomas Delaney (l) and Ireland's Cyrus Christie during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark vs Ireland in Dublin, Ireland, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Aidan Crawley

The Republic of Ireland played out a goalless draw at home to Denmark on Saturday night to earn their first point in the UEFA Nations League.

The visiting Danes, who were missing star playmaker Christian Eriksen, struggled to break down the defensive-minded hosts, whose last two matches ended in 4-1 and 5-1 defeats, the latter to Saturday's opponents.