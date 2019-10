Samoa supporters celebrate during the Rugby World Cup match between Ireland and Samoa in Fukuoka, Japan, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Ireland supporters celebrate during the Rugby World Cup match between Ireland and Samoa in Fukuoka, Japan, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Rory Best (C) of Ireland in action during the Rugby World Cup match agaist Samoa in Fukuoka, Japan, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

TJ Ioane of Samoa (front) is tackled during the Rugby World Cup match against Ireland in Fukuoka, Japan, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Jacob Stockdale (C) of Ireland is tackled by Henry Taefu (3-L) of Samoa during their Rugby World Cup match in Fukuoka, Japan, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Tadhg Furlong (C) of Ireland on his way to score a try during the Rugby World Cup match against Samoa in Fukuoka, Japan, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Ireland claimed Saturday an easy 47-5 rout of Samoa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, to provisionally top the Group A standings, pending the result of the clash between Japan and Scotland to determine which team will advance to the next phase.

With today’s result, Ireland bagged a total of 16 points out of four matches, ahead of second-placed Japan (14 points) and third-placed Scotland (10), who have played three encounters.