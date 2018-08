Ireland's Anna O'Flanagan (L) and Spain's Cristina Guinea (R) vie for the ball during a Hockey Women's World Cup match at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London, United Kingdom, on Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Spain's players are dejected after losing in a penalty shootout to Ireland in a Hockey Women's World Cup semi-final match on Aug. 4, 2018, at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Ireland defeated Spain 1-1 (3-2) here Saturday in a penalty shootout to reach the final of the Hockey Women's World Cup for the first time.

The Green Army came out on fire in the first semi-final of women's field hockey's biggest event, taking the lead just three minutes into the game at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on a goal by Anna O'Flanagan in a penalty-corner opportunity.