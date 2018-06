Ireland player C J Stander is seen during a team training session St Kevin's College, in Toorak, Melbourne, Australia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ireland player Tadhg Furlong is seen during a team training session at St Kevin's College, in Toorak, Melbourne, Australia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ireland's rugby union team trained Tuesday ahead of the second test match against Australia at the weekend.

The squad took to the field at St Kevin's College in Melbourne, following the 18-9 loss to Australia in the first test in Brisbane on Saturday.