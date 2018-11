Boston Celtic guard Kyrie Irving reacts after a play against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER FOLEY

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (L) makes a shot during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

US NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving arrives for the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, USA, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NINA PROMMER

The star point guard of the Boston Celtics NBA team, Kyrie Irving, blamed the defeat against the Knicks for his rude reaction to a Thanksgiving greeting.

"I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn't be in a professional setting no matter what." Irving wrote on his Twitter account.