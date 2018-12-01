Kyrie Irving posted 29 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-95 on Friday.
Irving, who played for 27 minutes, was supported by Marcus Morris, who scored 15 points, and Gordon Hayward, who contributed 14.
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (R) drives past defending Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (R) shoots over defending Cleveland Cavaliers guard Andrew Harrison (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson (L) can not get past defending Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (R) of New Zealand during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Kyrie Irving posted 29 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-95 on Friday.
Irving, who played for 27 minutes, was supported by Marcus Morris, who scored 15 points, and Gordon Hayward, who contributed 14.