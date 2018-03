Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard watches the action during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) keeps the ball away from Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (L) keeps the ball away from Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (R) during the first quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (R) makes a shot past the defending Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (L) during the first quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points in the first three quarters as the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 134-106 on Wednesday, breaking the Hornets' five game winning streak.

Irving sat out the fourth quarter, along with the rest of Boston's starters, with Celtics up by more than 20 at the end of the third.