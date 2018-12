Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (L) and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (R) celebrate taking the lead in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Dec. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mike Brown

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (C) is fouled by Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) while driving past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (L) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Dec. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mike Brown

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, of Spain, (C) fights through the double team of Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis, of Germany, (L) and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (R) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Dec. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mike Brown

Kyrie Irving had a double-double of 26 points and 13 assists for the Boston Celtics, who beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-103 at FedExForum on Saturday.

Marcus Morris supported the attack with 22 points in 33 minutes of play for the Celtics (21-14), who are placed third in the Atlantic Division.